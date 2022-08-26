Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Orlando to announce a temporary rebate program for SunPass holders.

During his visit, Thursday, he expressed his opposition to the student loan forgiveness plan.

President Joe Biden announced detailed plans to provide student loan debt cancellation for millions of Americans.

DeSantis called the policy ‘divisive’ and said ‘it is unfair to taxpayers without a college degree.’

Biden made the announcement on Wednesday for students to earn $10,000 or more forgiven for their debt under certain conditions.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.