SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Repairs on Sanibel Island are finally moving forward after Hurricane Ian.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that temporary repairs to the collapsed causeway will allow a one time convoy of crews and equipment to get onto the island and begin restoration efforts.

Once those crews are on the island, the Florida Department of Transportation will resume work on the causeway to allow residents access, which is expected to be done by the end of the month.

