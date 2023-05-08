(CNN) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several bills Monday, aimed at limiting China’s influence in the state.

One bill bans China and other nations referred to as “foreign countries of concern” from buying land for farming or land that is within 10 miles of critical infrastructure like airports, power plants and military installations.

Another law bans TikTok and other foreign-owned apps from government devices and networks. The ban applies to state, county and local governments, as well as state universities.

The third piece of legislation prohibits state universities from accepting grants from certain countries.

“Today, Florida makes it very clear: we don’t want the CCP in the Sunshine State,” Gov. DeSantis said. “We want to maintain this as the free state of Florida and that’s exactly what these bills will do.”

The “countries of concern” listed on the legislation are China, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba and Syria.

