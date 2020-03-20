Gov. DeSantis orders restaurants across state to close dining rooms, lifts alcohol delivery ban

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that he is prohibiting the use of dining rooms at all restaurants across the state and is also lifting the ban on alcohol delivery.

In a signed executive order, every restaurant in the state must close their dining rooms and move to takeout and delivery options.

The move is to further promote social distancing after the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state surpassed 500, Friday morning.

“Allowing restaurants to stay open for delivery and take-out, while also lifting the ban for alcohol delivery, is critical to supporting Florida’s dining establishments and their employees,” said Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.