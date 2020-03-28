Gov. DeSantis orders checkpoints on I-10 and I-95 to screen travelers

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that checkpoints have been setup along I-10 to screen travelers entering from Louisiana. He also said that checkpoints may be coming to I-95 to screen travelers that may come from New York.

During the Saturday afternoon press conference Gov. DeSantis announced that the checkpoints would screen travelers and would not stop trucks moving cargo.

This is what is coming to I-95 in Florida. Checkpoints already set up on I-10 near Alabama. FL Governor says they are enforcing a 14 day quarantine for anyone from NY, Louisiana, or other COVID-19 hot zone states.

Thanks for the pictures @LindseyGirardi . pic.twitter.com/o2qMOcjpGH — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 28, 2020

