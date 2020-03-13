Gov. DeSantis: Florida is looking to expand coronavirus testing

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that the Florida Department of Health will be ordering more coronavirus testing kits.

DeSantis held a press conference at the health department’s warehouse Friday, where he showed the 1,000 test kits that have come in.

He said that the Department of Health is looking to order 2,500 more test kits. Each kit tests about 250 people.

Additionally, coronavirus cases in Broward County have soared up to 11.

DeSantis said there should be no visitations for nursing homes and those living in assisted living facilities.

According to DeSantis, 90 percent of the coronavirus test kits that have come back thus far came back negative for the coronavirus.

