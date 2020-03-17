Gov. DeSantis announces new measures as COVID-19 cases rise in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis is implementing new measures across Florida after additional positive COVID-19 cases and a death were announced.

DeSantis revealed at a press conference Tuesday morning that a 77-year-old man died at an assisted living facility in Broward County.

Additionally, he revealed the state now has 192 positive cases. 42 are in Broward, 32 are in Miami-Dade.

Similar to California’s measures, DeSantis ordered 50% capacity at restaurants.

Bars and nightclubs have been told to shut down operations for 30 days, effective 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.