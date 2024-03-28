DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of strangers banded together in Daytona Beach after they witnessed a wreck, and they may have helped save a life.

The good Samaritans’ show of heroism happened after two SUVs collided at the busy intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Fentress Boulevard, just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.

A driver was attempting to make a turn when their SUV was struck. The impact left the SUV on its side.

But just as quickly as it happened is how quickly witnesses rushed over to help.

Within seconds, several people flocked to the overturned vehicle, including a man from the other SUV involved in the crash.

One by one, these strangers got to work. Traffic slowing around them as passing drivers watched the group fight to flip the vehicle back on all four tires.

Eventually, they got the job done.

Daytona Beach Police posted video of the heroic rescue online. They wrote in part, “Thank you to all the helpful passersby who stopped to lend a hand.”

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

