MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans came to the rescue of a pilot and passenger after a small plane crashed off the Florida Keys, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene of the crash on the Gulf side of Marathon, Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the aircraft crashed into the water just after 4:50 p.m.

The good Samaritans picked up the two people on board. They were not seriously injured.

The aircraft ended up fully submerged.

FWC officials are investigating the incident.

