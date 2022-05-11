BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – The Boynton Beach Police Department is trying to identify several good Samaritans that stopped to help a woman who suffered a medical episode, Thursday.

Video captured the righteous act of the group springing into action to help the woman.

As her car slowly entered the intersection at Congress Avenue, one of her co-workers, who was in another car, raced across the street waving her arms to flag down other motorists when she saw the woman slumped over the steering wheel.

That’s when several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the moving car.

One woman grabbed a dumbbell for her car, which a man then used to smash the rear passenger’s side window. Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger’s side door.

The car was then put in park and the group pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse that was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrived.

Police would like to honor them as well as reunite the group with the woman whose life they saved.

If you or someone you know is in this video or helped in any way, please contact PIO Stephanie Slater at slaters@bbfl.us.

