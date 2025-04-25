JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of good Samaritans made a brave save last month after they saw a Jacksonville woman being dragged from an SUV.

Deputies say someone had taken her car and attempted to drive off as she was trying to pull her two children, a six-month-old and a two-year-old, out of the backseat.

The carjacking led to the vehicle dragging the woman and one of her children.

People were able to get all three to safety before calling authorities.

Officials later tracked down the suspect and made an arrest.

