MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A good Samaritan came to the rescue of a pregnant woman who found herself sinking when she careened off the road and crashed into a pond near a rest stop in Martin County.

The expecting mother was trapped in her car and unable to get out, Friday morning. Thankfully, Logan Hayes happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Hayes said he acted on instinct when he sprang into action and rushed to save that woman’s life.

“I was just kind of dumbfounded, to be honest, like I just couldn’t believe that happened, couldn’t believe that at that exact moment, I happened to be driving by at the exact time,” he said.

This was a stroke of luck for the woman trapped inside of the sinking car.

The already dire situation was elevated by the fact that she was pregnant.

“I swam up to the car, the back passenger door was the only door that was – luckily, it was the closest door as well, as it was kind of the only door that was still enough above water,” said Hayes.

The good Samaritan said the woman was panicked when he saw her, asking how to get out. He told her to come to him.

“And so she comes in between the two front seats and climbs, and as she’s coming into the backseat, the car is now starting to tilt more and roll down, and moreover, this water is flooding the car,” said Hayes.

The good Samaritan however, is no stranger to water, since he works on a private sport fishing boat. He said he’s never rescued anyone before, but it felt good to saved somone’s life.

“I’ve had other instances where I’ve helped people to shore surfing and all kinds of stuff like that, but definitely, I felt way more in control in those instances, as comfortable as I am in the water, to feel like I was capable being able to do something like that,” said Hayes.

Martin County Fire Rescue crews arrived minutes later as he swam her back to shore.

Fire rescue divers entered the water to confirm nobody else was inside.

“It clicked, like, a different level of how crazy this was, and so, I swam her to shore,” said Hayes. “It’s, like, 40 or 50 feet from where the car was sunk, but I mean, when I got a hold of her and turned around, the car was already under the water and gone.”

Only hours after the rescue, the driver involved gave birth to her baby.

The good Samaritan later spoke to her fiancé, who expressed gratitude for saving her.

