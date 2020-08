KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A boater in the Keys was saved from flames on board his vessel by a Good Samaritan.

Officials said the boat caught fire off Key West overnight, Tuesday.

The boater was rescued, and the Coast Guard was able to put out the flames.

The generator ended up catching fire.

The boater suffered minor burns.

