DELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — AA 13-year-old student is recounting his scary experience when he said he was attacked by an armed and dangerous man while waiting for his bus. Thankfully, a good Samaritan nearby rushed in to help save his life.

The young teen said he was waiting for his school bus on Tuesday morning in Deland, north of Orlando, when a homeless man randomly attacked him.

He said the man, identified as 36-year-old Steven Schwable, pulled out a knife and targeted him.

Luckily, a passerby witnessed what was happening and intervened.

The victim’s sister, Fernise Fertil, said she’s thankful the good Samaritan was at the right place at the right time.

“I’m very thankful for the guy who was able to help him out before we were able to get out there,” she said.

Body camera video shows the boy recounting what had occurred to first responders.

“I see this guy walking down the sidewalk. He approached me and started saying some stuff that I didn’t understand, and then he grabbed me and pulled his knife out,” he said. “He tried hitting me and punching me a bunch.”

Police also say the video shows the good Samaritan who rushed to help.

The hero witness told officers he saw the suspect attacking the teen, prompting him to make a U-turn quickly, pull over, and jump out to help.

The victim managed to run to safety, but Schwable would not go down without a fight. When he saw the good Samaritan, he decided to pull out a knife on him.

On the body camera video, the good Samaritan tells officers that Schwable had a knife and what had happened as he held down the 36-year-old on the ground.

The man said he hit the suspect with a toolbox and held him until officers arrived.

“I’ll let you guys take it from here,” the good Samaritan is heard telling officers.

The woman says her little brother thankfully was not hurt, but he won’t be riding the bus anytime soon.

“He’s feeling a little bit better but probably a little paranoid because it was unprovoked,” said Fertil.

The man faces aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault charges.

