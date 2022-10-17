(WSVN) - A father and his son are both lucky to be alive after a good Samaritan rescued them from a car crash.

Now, a reunion between the three of them led to their recollections of the incident.

“I never knew how exciting it was to stand,” said Eddie Rivera, a victim of the collision. “It’s a blessing. For real.”

Eddie described his remarkable recovery after he and his young son Leo were inside a Jeep that rolled several times while they were on the way to Flagler Beach for the Fourth of July.

“On the second flip, I ended up flying out of the top of the jeep and I smashed my head on the concrete twice, and I slid with my whole body,” recalled Eddie.

The crash left Eddie in a coma for almost two weeks.

“What the doctors told me is that I have a 20% chance of life,” said Eddie. “And that they had to kinda reconstruct my head to make sure that I wasn’t gonna die on the operating table.”

His son, Leo suffered a broken leg and is making an exceptional recovery.

That’s thanks to a stranger who stopped to help get the toddler from the Jeep on the day of the crash.

“[A] Fourth of July, I’ll never forget,” said Wisguere Dormevil. “Just driving up that 100 road, going toward the beach, seeing that Jeep flipped over, seeing multiple people on the ground.”

Dormevil was one of the first people on the scene.

“God put me in the right place and at the right time,” said Dormevil.

The trio finally reunited under better circumstances.

Dormevil is a father and could not be happier to be reunited with the toddler.

“It was very exciting,” said Dormevil. “I wanted to give him the biggest hugs.”

Eddie, who was not wearing his seatbelt before the crash, wants others to learn from his mistake.

“Wear your seatbelt, regardless of any situation, any circumstance, whether you’re in the back seat or the front seat,” he warned. “That seatbelt may — it could save your life.”

Dormevil wants to do more for the Rivera family; he said proceeds collected at a festival over the weekend will go to help pay for their hospital bills.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.