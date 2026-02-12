MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A routine drive turned into a life-or-death rescue in a matter of seconds when a vehicle veered off the road and flipped upside down into a canal, trapping a mother and her three young children inside.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon off Southwest Allapattah Road in Indiantown. According to investigators, the mother was driving when she suffered a seizure and crashed. Her three young children were in the backseat.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said a good Samaritan was first on the scene, helping the children out of the vehicle while holding their mother’s head above water.

WPBF 25 News caught up with the good Samaritan, Casey Curtis, at the site of the crash.

“I just got off of work, and I was going home, there was somebody behind me I noticed driving, and then all of a sudden I looked up, and they seemed to be accelerating and drove off the side of the road,” Curtis said.

He quickly pulled over and turned around while dialling 911. Curtis said he followed the tire tracks, which led him to a canal behind a large amount of brush.

“I started walking towards her, and was on the phone with 911 at that point. Once I got up to the fence area, I noticed that there was knocking, banging on the window, and kids screaming,” he told WPBF.

He said the 911 operator advised him to wait for first responders, but he didn’t listen.

“I was like, no, there are kids. I’m going to help. So I put the phone down, and I got to the car, opened up the door, and there were three kids sitting there staring at me helplessly,” Curtis said.

He said the mother was still buckled into her seat, and her head was underwater. Curtis said he quickly got the children out of the vehicle and up on the bank while he climbed into the vehicle to help their mom.

“I lifted the mom’s head up out of the water, and she wasn’t breathing. So I did what I could to try to get her to start breathing, and there was nothing. I just looked at her face, and I gave her a breath, and as soon as I gave her a breath, she started breathing again,” he said.

As this was happening, Curtis said he could hear her children crying.

“I let the kids know that mom’s going to be okay. They were freaked out. There was definitely water starting to come into the car,” he said.

Curtis said he doesn’t know how much time passed, but he could feel water coming into the vehicle as they waited for EMS.

Eventually, a deputy with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office pulled up and helped Curtis get the mother out of the vehicle. Officials with Martin County Fire Rescue arrived a short time later and began treating the mother. The family of four was then taken to Lawnwood Medical Center.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the family said the three children are OK, but they’re asking for prayers for their mother, who is still hospitalized.

When asked what his response was to those calling him a hero, Curtis said he’s grateful he was there to step in, but he just did what he felt was right.

“I believe that you have to look inside yourself to see if you think you are mentally and physically capable of helping somebody else out, then you should,” Curtis said.

Sheriff Budensiek told reporters that if Curtis had not checked his review mirror, he’s not sure if the family would have been found.

“We likely would not have found that car for a long period of time,” Budensiek said. “It’s one of these crashes that you read about every once in a while where cars just disappear, and you can’t find them.”

Curtis echoed that by explaining how hidden that area is from the road.

“There was nobody around, and there definitely would not have been anybody that would have seen this car for who knows how long. Those kids would not have been able to open that door or bust a window out, so there’s no way of them surviving,” Curtis said.

With that said, he’s hoping whoever is responsible for maintaining that area will take steps to clear some of the brush.

“At least maintain it to where it doesn’t get this tall again, and potentially look into putting some kind of guardrail because there is a ditch over here, and cars can definitely get into it,” he said.

Looking back at that day, Curtis said he thanks god for putting him in the right place at the right time.

“My belief is that I say thank God, right? But it’s not the jealous God that everyone says you should be fearful of, the one that these churches are trying to shove down our throats, the one that they want to make money off of. It’s somebody, an entity, right? The creator, the true heavenly father that is in all of us and who we are connected to,” he said.

He’s asking the community to keep the mother in their thoughts and pray for her recovery.

“I want all the focus to go on Mom. Like I said, I feel like we are all connected through the true heavenly father, and I feel like if everyone out there gets grounded, goes out in nature, and actually prays and gets rid of all these horrible feelings that this world has out there, that this mom will be fine,” Curtis said.

