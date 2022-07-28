(WSVN) - A puppy that was found with an awkward posture received treatment after it was found by a good Samaritan.

The puppy was taken to Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor where workers and volunteers aided the canine.

The puppy is 10-weeks-old and was named Jensen.

According to Karey Burek, volunteer rescue coordinator and medical pet foster, they named the puppy Jensen after Buccaneers’ center, Ryan Jensen because the dog’s front legs bowed far outside his torso.

There was a comparison to the position a football center has before they snap the ball and the way Jensen’s legs looked.

Burek also said that she was called by Pasco Animal Services after a bystander saw the puppy running along the roadway.

Jensen was underweight, but he wasn’t in any pain.

When his rescuers took Jensen to animal officers, they made a call to Suncoast Animal League.

“He’s just the sweetest, most gentle, timid little puppy,” Burek said.

Dr. Cindy Culpepper, who works at Paws and Claws Animal Medical Center in Dunedin, provided Jensen with a full workup, which include X-rays that did not show any broken bones or other injuries.

According to Dr. Culpepper, the cause of Jensen’s bowed legs was dude to malnutrition.

The puppy weighed 11 pounds, but Burek said Jensen was about eight pounds underweight.

Special supplements, as well as special leg braces that Burek ordered, will help in Jensen’s rehabilitation.

Burek said the leg braces will help the puppy move more comfortably while he heals.

If all goes well with the treatment, Jensen will be ready to live in his forever home when he is put up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.