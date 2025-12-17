DELAND, FLA. (WSVN) — A good Samaritan is recounting the moments she jumped into action after a small plane came to a crashing stop on a road in Central Florida.

Yessica Ramirez was traveling down a road in DeLand when she saw what she thought was just another car near her.

“I suddenly saw an object, I thought it was a car, you know, a vehicle, then I just hit the brakes, and then I stopped,” said Ramirez. “I didn’t even see it coming from the sky. If I didn’t hit my breaks, the aircraft would’ve hit me, obviously.”

After making the abrupt stop, she didn’t think twice about checking on the pilot and passenger aboard the small aircraft.

“The first thing that went through my mind like, ‘I got to help the people get out, let me go see if they’re okay,'” she said.

Ramirez and another witness worked together to force open the plane’s door, rescuing the pilot and passenger onboard.

“I told him like, ‘Come on, let’s get them out of the airplane. Help me, help me.’ The pilot, he was bleeding really bad. I think he hurt his forehead really bad,” she said.

According to deputies, the plane suffered significant damage and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Fortunately, the people on the plane did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

“While I was talking to the copilot, I’m like, ‘Come on, let’s get out of here,’ and the copilot. he was not that hurt, like, not as much as the pilot,” said Ramirez.

Both drivers, complete strangers with no specialized training, met a terrifying moment with a life-saving response.

“Never in my life would I imagine an aircraft would land in front of me, literally,” said Ramirez.

On the same day this crash happened, another small plane crashed along I-95 in Brevard County.

