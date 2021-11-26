NEAR DRY TORTUGAS, Fla. (WSVN) — A good Samaritan and U.S. Coast Guard crews came to the rescue of five people after their boat capsized off the Florida Keys.

According to officials, the occupants of the overturned 28-foot pleasure craft sent a distress signal to the Coast Guard, Thursday.

The good Samaritan located the five adults 12 miles east of Dry Tortugas and brought them on board their vessel.

#HappeningNow – 5 adults rescued by a good Samaritan from a capsized 28’ pleasure craft, 12 miles east of Dry Tortugas.



The occupants activated an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) signaling their distress to D7 watchstanders in #Miami. #Thanksgiving2021 pic.twitter.com/rTbMzAjOuc — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 25, 2021

The Good Samaritan then met with a crew from Coast Guard Station Key West, which is were the boaters were taken.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.