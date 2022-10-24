(WSVN) - A Daytona Beach K-9 tracked down a burglary suspect and his handlers could not be more proud.

A suspect reportedly broke into a house, early Friday morning, and he then ran away when he was confronted by someone inside.

All the officers were cheering on bodycam footage for Toki, the K-9 who found Jon Winter hidden in the storage closet of another home.

The suspect was walked to the cop car in handcuffs as the officers cheered for the dog.

“Good boy, Toki boy! Ho ho ho oh! Watch him, buddy! Oh yeah, that’s a good boy,” exclaimed Deputy Brady Bergeron.

Winter was treated on scene for dog bites and was then taken to jail.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.