A bad break on Fort Myers Beach caused people to run for cover over Easter weekend.

A dredge pipe burst sent sand and water shooting into the air right in the middle of packed crowds.

Beachgoer Paula Gray said the burst happened all of a sudden, a few feet away from where she stood.

“The whole thing just burst out of the blue!” said Paula Gray.

There were some beach goers who were right beside the pipe when it broke and they had to take off in a hurry.

“These women were just sitting in their chairs and the chairs are flying and they’re running,” said Gray.

Beachgoers said it is not the first time this has happened. It was the second time the pipe had broken that day and the third time during that week.

Within minutes, officials shut off the water.

Officials said crews were repairing a leak on the dredge pipe as part of a beach renourishment project.

Beachgoers watched as contractors worked to fix the pipe.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, but it’s unclear when the repairs would be completed.

In the meantime, beach goers are being urged to use caution when in the area.

