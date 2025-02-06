JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers used a unique approach to round up a suspect that was caught dealing illegal drugs.

Body camera footage shows the deputy mounted on a police horse and pursuing the suspect through the busy streets.

“Get that bad man, Nash!” said the deputy.

The man tried to run away but quickly saw the sheriff office’s mounted patrol closing in on him.

After several minutes, the man got tired and surrendered. Officers quickly arrested him.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.