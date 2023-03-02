VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A ruff rescue for a dog stranded on an island.

It all started Friday when someone spotted a 6-year-old German Shepherd on the loose in Vero Beach.

He ran into the water and swam to a neighboring island.

Officials said he spent nearly five days roaming around.

Animal control then set up a trap with some treats inside and that’s what did the trick.

“He’s very timid fearful and so we’re spending our time trying to spoil him give him. Giving him lots of yummy treats and get him feeling comfortable and safe,” said a woman.

He was taken to the humane society for a full exam.

The staff is still looking for his owners.

