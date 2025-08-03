CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A German shepherd on Florida’s west coast is getting a new lease on life after suffering severe neglect, and the next step in his journey is finding a forever home.

With a full coat and a wagging tail, Bruce is a far cry from what he used to looked like when workers with Charlotte County Animal Control picked him up near Fort Myers back in February.

The dog was severely underweight, had lost most of his fur, and his body was covered in infections, including in his ears, which had to be surgically removed.

Lisa Leff has fostered Bruce through an animal shelter, also located near Fort Myers since he was rescued.

“Now he doesn’t have much hearing,” she said.

Now, just down a couple of ears, Bruce has made an incredible recovery.

“I took one look at him and said, ‘How could I not?'” said Leff. “I was very excited when he finally started to shed, because it meant he had extra fur.”

Despite everything the 5-year-old German shepherd has been through, Leff said, he has remained gentle and affectionate.

“He’s so sweet, walks next to you, and he’s very controlled, and he waits for you to go out the door, so he has such good manners that we were like, ‘This dog is too good for us. We don’t know what to do,'” she said.

On Monday, Bruce’s former owner, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Leff said the work to get Bruce a second chance has all been worth it.

“The payoff has been to look at him now and just see that he’s happy,” she said. “He’s not in pain anymore. Now he’s just a happy guy.”

Bruce remains in foster care but thanks to his recovery, he’s now up for adoption.

