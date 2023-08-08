PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Georgia man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly breaking into a Florida church and causing extensive damage, all while claiming to have baptized himself in the church’s baptistry pool during the incident.

Derek Porter, of Georgia, was arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on August 4, following a reported burglary at the Emerald Beach Church of God located off Alf Coleman Rd in Panama City. The charges against Porter include Burglary of an Occupied Structure, Criminal Mischief, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The BCSO responded to the burglary call and upon arrival, deputies discovered that Porter had used a cinder block to shatter a window of the church, gaining unauthorized entry. Inside the church at the time was a female employee, who immediately sought safety upon hearing the sound of breaking glass.

While inside the church premises, Porter reportedly caused an estimated $8,000 worth of damage. In addition to the vandalism, Porter loaded various electronics, including a television and a computer, into his truck, along with the church’s money bag.

The Panama City Beach Police Department (PCBPD) collaborated in the arrest of Porter, who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

During subsequent interviews with law enforcement, Porter claimed to have difficulty recalling specific moments within the church during the incident. However, a rather peculiar detail emerged from his account – he asserted that he baptized himself in the church’s baptistry pool. According to Porter, during the act of self-baptism, he felt a mysterious force holding his head underwater.

Porter was already out on bond for a burglary charge in Georgia prior to his arrest in Florida.

