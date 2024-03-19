DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Georgia couple is now facing charges of child neglect after they were found intoxicated as they slept on the beach.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 27-year-olds Alyssia Langley and her fiance, Timothy Stephens, on Saturday afternoon when they were abruptly woken up.

“Hey. The sheriff’s office! Wake up!!” yelled a sheriff’s deputy on bodycam video.

When the couple woke up, they appeared to be unaware of their surroundings. Stephens gestured towards the ocean when he was asked about the location of his children.

You don’t know where they are?” asked the deputy.

“It just boggles my mind that you would drive here and get obliterated and, you know, allow a 5 and a 7-year-old to wander off.,” expressed Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Deputies located the couple’s two children swimming unsupervised in a pool at a nearby hotel.

If you don’t want to be responsible for your children and that’s what you want to do, then find someone to watch them and come on vacation without them,” said one woman who is staying nearby.

The situation took a turn when Stephens attempted to flee from law enforcement, only to trip and fall, resulting in visible facial injuries. Deputies asked for an ambulance as Stephens was knocked unconscious when he face-planted in the concrete.

Both Langley and Stephens were arrested and charged with child neglect, a third-degree felony.

“When we wonder what we see why kids are the way they are, you know, you gotta take a step back and look at who’s in charge,” said Chitwood, “And clearly, these two clowns shouldn’t be in charge of — they can’t be in charge of themselves, let alone a 5-year-old or a 7-year-old.”

