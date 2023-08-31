PERRY, FLA. (WSVN) – Another organization is on the ground in Florida’s Big Bend region to send support to victims affected by Hurricane Idalia.

Volunteers stood by as truckloads of supplies arrived in Perry, Thursday morning.

The Global Empowerment Mission partnered with an area church to hold a distribution. They say their aid doesn’t end there.

“In the coming days and weeks ahead, if folks need things like drywall, mattresses, help with cleaning up, we’ll be ready to assist,” said Patrick Lynch, Chief Development Officer at GEM. “Right now, we’re trying to assess very closely with the state what exactly is needed and where it’s needed.”

Volunteers packed up boxes filled with food, toiletries and other essentials families may have lost in the storm.

GEM is also preparing another supply truck that’s expected to head to Perry sometime Thursday afternoon.

