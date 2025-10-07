STUART, Fla. (WSVN) —A scaly guest made an unexpected appearance at a tiki bar in Stuart, but it wasn’t long before officers were called to escort the reptile off the premises.

Staff and customers first spotted an alligator lurking in the bushes near popular bar, Hudson’s on the River, Monday.

According to witness, the gator didn’t appear to be aggressive at all and looked like it just wanted to be part of the crowd.

But security thought he had to go and they called police.

“And he was sitting right over here just very docile,” said bartender Sarah Felten.

“He was definitely not being aggressive in any way. He was just hanging out,” said Operations Manager Ben Foster.

The woman who first spotted the gator alerted employees in a rather funny way.

“She said what’s our policy on alligators at the tiki?’ And I thought she was joking so I kind of laughed and was just like they’ve got to be over 21 and she said no there’s an alligator at tiki,” said Felten.

Once officers arrived, the reptile became a little unruly.

After hissing and rolling around a bit, the gator was finally wrangled and safely relocated.

