BREVARD COUNTY, FL (WESH) — One man has been charged, and three others have warrants for their arrests in a ring of gator poachers, according to documents obtained by WESH 2 News from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They operated out of Hatbill Park in Mims, just north and west of Titusville, which has extremely remote access to the St. Johns River and connected lakes.

FWC investigators say the group would troll the river system and grab, mostly small gators, to harvest them for the meat and hides. Capturing alligators without proper authorization is a third-degree felony.

This week, FWC officers arrested Jacob Latreille of Edgewater and charged him with 13 counts of illegally capturing and killing gators.

Warrants have been drawn for the arrests of Luke David Michael Landry and two others, Wyatt Scott Lowe, and Robert Gage Martin. All three of them are from Mims and the Titusville area.

According to investigators, at least 14 alligators were taken by the four in April and May.

FWC says a tipster launched the investigation after seeing videos and images posted on Snapchat, including one that shows Landry pointing a handgun at a juvenile alligator.

He previously pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed firearm and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.

The incident report also mentions a “deer that was poached, along with the alligators,” allegedly by Martin.

The report also says much of the evidence was collected at Landry’s home in Mims.

The FWC says illegally taking and handling wildlife is a serious violation of Florida law and poses risks to both wildlife and public safety.

If you have any information that can help wildlife officers as they continue to investigate this case, you’re urged to contact FWC.

