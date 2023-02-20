ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials have captured an alligator that killed an elderly woman, Monday, in St. Lucie County.

The woman was believed to have been near the water at the time of the attack.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog along a canal when the gator grabbed her pet.

The woman intervened, but the gator got a hold of her instead.

The 85-year-old woman’s body was recovered at the Spanish Lakes Fairways, which is known to be a retirement community.

Trappers captured the alligator shortly after.

St. Lucie Sheriff’s office said the gator was close to 11 feet long.

The woman’s efforts were enough to save the dog.

