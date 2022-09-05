(WSVN) - Gordon Silver, a wildlife photographer, has an eye for the perfect shot, but one Saturday evening took a turn for one of his neighbors when a gator was walking around.

“Usually they run the other way even when you see them on a path over here, crossing over here from pond to pond they see a human and they take off,” said Silver.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), a 77-year-old woman was attacked by a nearly 8-foot alligator which was an unusual occurrence for this Bradenton neighborhood.

“Every pond you come across, it could be a little small puddle and there might be a gator in there. You just have to be aware,” said Silver.

Battalion Chief Craig Madsen with East Manatee Fire District responded to the call. He said neighbors initially heard the woman screaming and one ran to help.

“As he approached the alligator, he said he just started yelling at it and the gator released the victim and proceeded back in the water,” said Madsen.

The alligator did not leave once he returned to the water, instead, he stared down at the people nearby.

“His eyes were locked on us. Luckily, MSO was there to keep us safe and he had his weapon drawn just in case he attacked again,” Madsen said.

A trapper was called to the scene and noticed characteristics that should not be seen in alligators.

“It seemed apparent that this gator had been fed,” said Madsen.

The neighbors, including Silver, wished the best for the woman who was attacked.

“There’s a lot of caring people out here,” said Silver. “We’re all here to help her out.”

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. However, her condition and the extent of her injuries are still unknown.

The FWC believes they have removed the gator responsible for this attack.

