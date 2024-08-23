FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A three-legged alligator was evicted from a Southwest Florida community. The reptile roundup happened near a school in Fort Myers.

It was “see ya later, alligator,” for the Fort Myers neighborhood after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the scaly scare, Thursday afternoon.

The gator was found in a creek across from a Fort Myers high school.

While the gator had only three legs and one eye, it put up a good fight.

“His jaws are big,” said Dave Douglas, who saw the gator being caught. “His head was, you know, the top of his head is that wide, and the thing is behind his neck, so now they could pull him, and he started doing the barrel roll like.”

A resident said FWC trappers quickly wrangled the gator up before it could wrangle someone else.

“There’s a lot of little children in this neighborhood, especially a lot of younger boys that come down here fishing all the time,” Ann Shefferly said.

Shefferly, who lives down the road with her young kids, said seeing the massive gator near where they play was a shock.

“Very scary. I mean, we live right across the street, and I never let them come down here by themselves, for good reason,” Shefferly said.

There are signs in the area that say no fishing or swimming, but residents said that doesn’t stop children from coming to play nearby.

