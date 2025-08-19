(WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are asking for the public’s help finding and photographing a rare snake.

The rainbow snake is a non-venomous species that can be either black or violet-blue in color with three red stripes along its back. Their scales are yellow with violet spots, and they can grow up to four feet long.

The last reported sighting of the rare species was in Feb. 2020.

The snake’s population has decreased due to habitat loss and a decline in its primary food source, the American eel.

Officials hope to learn more about where the snakes still appear in the state and assess the species’ health.

Rainbow snakes can be found in or near sources of water.

If you spot a rainbow snake, take a picture of it and contact FWC.

