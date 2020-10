KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Five fishermen have been saved at sea by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers in the Keys.

They were found at around 11 a.m. Monday after being stranded in the water for an hour, clinging onto two bean bags after their boat sank near Key Largo.

FWC officers found them after the group sent an emergency signal.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.