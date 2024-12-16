COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released new details after two airboat drivers collided near the Everglades.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene on Friday afternoon near Everglades City, where, officials said, the airboats collided into each other and injured several people.

According to first responders, at least 24 passengers were hurt and 16 had to be rushed to the hospital.

The conditions of those hospitalized are not known.

New details include that the group on one of the boats was part of a youth football and cheer team based out of California. The ages of the children reportedly are eight years old and under.

They were competing in a national tournament in Naples, Florida.

Police are still investigating the incident.

