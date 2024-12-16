COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released new details after two airboat drivers collided near the Everglades.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene on Friday afternoon near Everglades City, where, officials said, the airboats collided with each other and injured several people.

The boats were operated by Wooten’s Airboat Tours.

According to first responders, at least 24 passengers were hurt and 16 had to be rushed to the hospital.

New details include that the group on one of the boats was part of a youth football and cheer team based out of California. The ages of the children reportedly are eight years old and under.

“Two pediatrics that we saw, one of them being carried away by a fire rescue personnel. We also saw an adult female that was on a gurney that was being placed in the back,” said 7Skyforce reporter Ralph Rayburn.

The youth league, MEGA Football, and Cheer, were competing in a national tournament in Naples, Florida.

“Best West. MEGA in the house, checking in,” said a man in a video posted on social media with the youth league.

MEGA released the following statement:

We want to inform you of an incident that occurred during our 8U team’s trip to Florida for the AYF Nationals. Some of our team members and parents were involved in the airboat accident in the Everglades while on a swamp tour attraction. We’re relieved to share that as of this morning, everyone is in stable condition. However, a couple of our cherished parents face a road to recovery. We’re grateful for the strength and resilience of our MEGA community during this challenging time.

Most of the team returned home over the weekend, but according to reports, at least two people remain in the hospital.

FWC continues to investigate the incident.

