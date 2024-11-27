(WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife announced the recovery of 37 Spanish gold coins that were stolen nearly 10 years ago.

The conservation group say they found 37 coins dating back to a 1715 shipwreck off Florida’s Treasure Coast.

50 coins in total were reportedly stolen and sold in 2015 by Eric Schmitt, a diver working to salvage the wreck.

Investigators executed search warrants and recovered most of them from private homes, safe deposit boxes and auctions.

They are worth about $1 million.

13 coins are still missing.

Schmitt is facing charges.

