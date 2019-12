KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife officers captured a large Burmese python that gave quite a scare to a Key Largo family.

Officials said the 9-foot-long reptile was spotted in the backyard of a home on Loeb Avenue, along mile marker 194, Monday.

FWC officers were able to capture and remove the snake.

