Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) joined forces with a bear biologist to rescue a young bear cub that had found itself in an unusual predicament.

According to a Facebook post on FWC’s page, the incident unfolded when FWC officers received a call about a bear cub with its hind paw firmly wedged in the crook of a tree. The officers immediately sought the expertise of a bear biologist to assist in freeing the trapped cub.

For two hours, the team worked tirelessly under the scorching sun as they avoided the cub’s sharp claws and teeth. Attempts to pry the tree limbs apart and even using dish soap to lubricate the entangled leg proved unsuccessful.

As a last resort, an officer found a local resident who provided the team with a chainsaw. The bear biologist held the cub steady while the officer skillfully cut through one of the tree limbs, finally freeing the young bear.

With the cub liberated, a quick medical examination was conducted to ensure it was free of injuries. Once cleared, the cub was safely reunited with its mother.

FWC officials wanted to remind Florida residents that bears become increasingly active in their quest for food. To prevent potentially dangerous interactions with bears and other wildlife, FWC encourages residents to follow safety tips, including securing garbage and removing food attractants. For further information on bears and how to avoid conflicts with them, residents can visit MyFWC.com/Bear or BearWise.org.

FWC also operates a Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC for individuals to report sick, injured, dead, or orphaned bears, express concerns about feeling threatened by a bear, or report individuals who may be harming or intentionally feeding bears.

