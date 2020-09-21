FWC finds undersized lobster tails, crab claws on ship in Stock Island; 3 arrested

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers found dozens of undersized lobster tails and crab craws on board a ship docked at Stock Island.

FWC inspectors made the discovery while checking the commercial lobster boat, Monday.

Officers found more than 200 undersized wrung lobsters tails and 25 undersized crab claws hidden in a soaking black bag.

The ship’s captain and two crew members were arrested.

Charges against them are pending.

