WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A manatee headed home near West Palm Beach.

The manatee, called Crumpet, was seen swimming sideways off the Florida Coast earlier this year and was taken to SeaWorld Orlando for examination.

He was rehabilitated, and as of Thursday, was reintroduced to the wild at a healthy 1500 pounds.

Officials urge the public to report sick or distressed manatees to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission so they can be nursed back to health. To do so, press #FWC on your cellphone.

