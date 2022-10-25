(WSVN) - A fire caused by a fuel tanker that overturned has caused shutdowns on Interstate 95.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue rushed to the scene at Atlantic Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the fire where firefighters sprayed foam to douse the flames.

A white Sedan was seen scorched by the flames as well as a median where the tanker burned.

Drivers were told to avoid I-95 as crews work to put out the flames.

There have been no reported injuries.

