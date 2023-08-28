TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — As the Sunshine State gears up for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Idalia, a new problem has emerged at the fuel pump, adding to the challenges faced by Florida residents preparing for the approaching storm.

Officials are warning that regular fuel purchased after 10 a.m. on Saturday might have been cross-mixed with diesel, posing potential complications for vehicle owners. The issue stems from fuel supplied by CITGO from the Port of Tampa, according to statements from Florida authorities.

Workers reportedly made an error, introducing diesel into tanks that were designated for regular gasoline. This mix-up could lead to engine problems for consumers who unwittingly filled their vehicles with the contaminated fuel.

The timing of this fuel contamination problem couldn’t be worse, as many Floridians are making preparations, including evacuations, ahead of the looming Tropical Storm Idalia.

The storm’s approach has prompted residents to fuel up their vehicles for potential getaways, only to be faced with the possibility of engine complications due to the contaminated fuel.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.