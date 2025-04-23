TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - In wake of a recent shooting at Florida State University, students and gun reform advocates are set to march to the Capitol to call on lawmakers to take action and implement measures to protect students from gun violence.

Last week’s mass shooting on campus claimed the life of South Florida native Robert Morales, a dining coordinator at the university, and 45-year-old Tiru Chabba, a husband and father of two from South Carolina who was on campus for work.

Six others were injured, five of which have been discharged from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Investigators said student suspect, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, used the former service weapon of his stepmother, a sheriff’s deputy, to carry out the shooting. Ikner was shot and wounded by police, but is expected to survive.

In recent weeks, Florida lawmakers passed a bill, lowering the age to buy long guns from 21 to 18—students argued against this on Tuesday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.