TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - In wake of a recent shooting at Florida State University, around 200 students and gun reform advocates marched to the Capitol to call on lawmakers to take action and implement measures to protect students from gun violence.

Last week’s mass shooting on campus claimed the life of South Florida native Robert Morales, a dining coordinator at the university, and 45-year-old Tiru Chabba, a husband and father of two from South Carolina who was on campus for work.

Six others were injured, five of which have been discharged from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

“Our generation deserves to grow up in a world where we don’t have to worry about getting shot at school,” Andres Perez, president of FSU Students Demand Action, said.

“But grief is not enough. Action must follow. Their deaths will not be in vain,” an FSU student, Stephanie Horowitz who also survived the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, said at the rally.

Investigators said student suspect, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, used the former service weapon of his stepmother, a sheriff’s deputy, to carry out the shooting. Ikner was shot and wounded by police, but is expected to survive.

Days later, dozens of students and gun reform advocates came together to call on lawmakers for stronger gun control laws.

“It starts with responsible gun ownership,” another rally speaker said.

In recent weeks, Florida lawmakers passed a bill, lowering the age to buy long guns from 21 to 18—students argued against this on Tuesday.

“Let’s be clear, this is not the answer,” Katie Hathoway, a volunteer for Florida Moms Demand Action, said. “Putting more guns into the hands of young people is not a solution to gun violence, it’s the exact opposite.”

“You have the power to help us. We’re not asking for miracles, we’re demanding common sense gun safety laws that save lives,” Horowitz said. “Nobody should ever have to experience a school shooting, let alone two, just to have to beg lawmakers to care enough to stop the next one.”

