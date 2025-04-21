TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The six victims who survived a mass shooting at Florida State University are all expected to recover, authorities said, but with the loss of two people, students still shaken up about the massacre are blasting the school on social media for resuming classes on Monday.

Cameras on Sunday captured a memorial on the Tallahassee campus that continues to grow, one day before students are expected to return to class.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I’m going to go back to class Monday. I don’t feel safe right now,” said student Reid Seybold.

Investigators said 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner gunned down eight people on Thursday.

Robert Morales, an FSU employee and high school football coach, and 45-year-old Tiru Chabba, a husband and father of two from South Carolina who was on campus for work, would not survive.

Ikner, the sole suspected gunman, remains in custody.

Some of his former classmates recalled he didn’t shy away from political debate. Ian Townsend went to school with him at Tallahassee State College, before he transferred to FSU.

“He did say that he believed climate change was real, but whenever that got brought up, obviously, other political things get brought up, like gun control and the amendments that were all passing and stuff,” said Townsend. “You could tell that he was a big proponent of the right-wing stuff.”

But Townsend never thought he would become violent.

“You know, I just thought he was a run-of-the-mill. like, gun-loving guy, because he wore [National Rifle Association] shirts, and he had police support badges and stuff on his backpack,” he said, “He had kind of like – his backpack was like military, like, grade, like camping grade, like something you would wear if you were, like, in a survivalist situation,”

According to reports from the Anti-Defamation League, Ikner used white supremacist imagery, including images of Adolf Hitler.

Ikner is the stepson of a Leon County deputy. Authorities said he used one of her weapons to carry out the shooting.

Seybold and other students described the terrifying moments after gunfire started ringing out on campus.

“I felt helpless being in that room. I did not know what to do; 911 wasn’t going through, and at some point, I picked up my ham radio and called the state emergency operations frequency,” he said. “I was doing anything I could to be alive.”

“I was on the pathway, and then I just saw, like, the shooter, basically like without his gun and just start shooting everything,” said FSU sophomore Samantha Joseph.

As students continue to unpack the horrific shooting, FSU President Richard McCullough reiterated their well-being is the school’s top priority.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends who lost loved ones, and with those who were injured and are now recovering,” he said.

McCullough also ensured students that they have options if they feel they can’t return to campus Monday.

“We understand that some of you may not be able to return on Monday. It’s OK, it’s OK,” he said. “We will be flexible and find a way to accommodate you. I promise.”

The school has waived all mandatory attendance policies that affect grades, and officials said some classes will have a remote option.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.