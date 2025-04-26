TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida State University is ready to reopen a building that is considered the heart of the campus, more than a week after a deadly mass shooting.

Students and staff will be allowed to participate in a moment of reflection at the FSU Student Union, Monday afternoon.

FSU President Richard McCullough said many seniors have asked for the union to reopen for their last week on campus before graduation.

It has been closed since, authorities said, a student opened fire April 17, sending people running from the building.

University dining coordinator Robert Morales and Tiru Chabba, an employee for a food service vendor who was on campus for work, were killed. Six others were hurt.

Investigators identified the gunman as Phoenix Ikner, the stepson of a sheriff’s deputy. The 20-year-old remains in custody in the hospital.

