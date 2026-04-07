TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly a year after a shooting that killed two and injured five others at Florida State University, one of the victims is suing the makers of ChatGPT.

Lawyers for the victim claim the artificial intelligence tool helped the alleged gunman, Phoenix Ikner, plan out how to carry out the deadly shooting in Tallahassee.

In a statement, OpenAI said the company alerted authorities and shared information with investigators after the incident.

The exact messages that were sent by Ikner and what information ChatGPT provided in response are unclear.

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