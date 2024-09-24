TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida State University, Florida A&M University and Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Florida have announced closures in response to Hurricane Helene.

FSU’s Tallahassee campus will close from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, until 11 p.m. on Sunday with normal operations resuming at midnight on Monday.

FAMU will suspend all academic operations starting at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday with weekend events rescheduled.

FGCU will close its campus for all events and classes starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The university will be closed through Thursday, and a decision will be made at 3 p.m. to decide if the campus will reopen on Friday.

USF will cancel all academic operations starting Wednesday and will not resume until midnight Monday. The university will be closed through Friday, and a decision will be announced to reopen the campus on Saturday.

UF on Wednesday announced that their campus will be closed on Thursday.

Broward College announced it will close their campus on Thursday.

FAU announced on Wednesday night that they will be closing classes for Thursday.

