TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida veterans are finding peace on the water.

The Freedom Boat Club in Tampa supports veterans’ mental health by giving them access to boating.

Wayne Fernandez is a retired Navy captain who served during the Vietnam War. He said the water is an escape.

“Sometimes the best thing you can do is just go fishing, if the only thing you catch is peace of mind,” he said. “I go to church, too, but you’re closer to God and nature than [when] you are in a building.”

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recommends fishing, sailing and other boating-related activities for veterans.

